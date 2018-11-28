World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) 2019 – Home
Welcome to the official World Suicide Prevention Day 2019 website created by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP). We invite you to browse our site to find WSPD banners, the World Suicide Prevention Day brochure in various languages, Light a Candle postcards, #WSPD facts and figures and resources. You can also learn about IASP’s Cycle Around the Globe event that is increasing in popularity every year. Read about the wide range of activities being carried on throughout the world.
Watch the message from IASP President Prof Murad Khan.
Please click here to sign up for updates on World Suicide Prevention Day 2019 and the International Association for Suicide Prevention.
In Conversation with…
For World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) and World Mental Health Day (WMHD), this year we have been interviewing some experts in the field of suicide prevention and research to hear about the work they do and its potential for the future.
We are excited to be sharing the “In Conversation with…” series from WSPD through to WMHD across our social media platforms, so please look out for them. #WSPD #WMHD
These videos are sponsored by H. Lundbeck A/S. The opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent those of the sponsor.
Twitter Emoji
IASP is delighted to announce the support of Twitter again this World Suicide Prevention Day. When you tweet with the hashtags in the languages listed below; Twitter will automatically apply the international yellow and orange suicide prevention ribbon as an emoji to your hashtag. Please share these hashtags as much as possible and help spread awareness of suicide prevention:
Hashtags activating Emoji
|Language
|#Hashtag
|#Hashtag
|#Hashtag
|#Hashtag
|English (source)
|#WorldSuicidePreventionDay
|#SuicidePrevention
|#WSPD2019
|#WSPD
|Portuguese
|#DiaMundialDaPrevençãoDoSuicídio
|#PrevençãoDoSuicídio
|#WSPD2019
|#SetembroAmarelo
|Spanish
|#DíaMundialPrevenciónSuicidio
|#PrevenciónSuicidio
|#HablemosDeSuicidio
|#10Sep
|Korean
|#세계자살예방의날
|#자살예방
|#생명사랑
|#생명존중
|Japanese
|#世界自殺予防デー
|#自殺予防週間
|#WSPD2019
|#WSPD
|Simpl. Chinese
|#世界预防自杀日
|#自杀预防
|#WSPD2019
|#WSPD
|Trad. Chinese
|#世界預防自殺日
|#自殺預防
|#WSPD2019
|#WSPD
|Bahasa Indonesia
|#HariPencegahanBunuhDiri
|#CegahBunuhDiri
|#WSPD2019
|#WSPD
|Hindi
|#आत्महत्यारोकथामदिवस
|#आत्महत्यारोकथाम
|#आरोदी2019
|#आरोदी
|Arabic
|#اليوم_العالمي_لمنع_الانتحار
|#منع_الانتحار
|#WSPD2019
|#WSPD
|French
|#JournéeMondialePréventionSuicide
|#PréventionSuicide
|#JMPS2019
|#JMPS
|German
|#Weltsuizidpräventionstag
|#Suizidprävention
|#WSPT2019
|#WSPT
|Turkish
|#DünyaİntiharıÖnlemeGünü
|#İntiharıÖnleme
|#DİÖG2019
|#DİÖG
|Russian
|#ВсемирныйДеньПредотвращенияСамоубийств
|#ПредотвращениеСамоубийств
|#WSPD2019
|#стоп_суицид
|Italian
|#GiornataMondialePrevenzioneSuicidio
|#PrevenzioneSuicidio
|#GMPS2019
|#GMPS
|Dutch
|#WereldSuïcidePreventiedag
|#SuïcidePreventie
|#WSPD2019
|#WSPD
World Suicide Prevention Day
Click here to go to the web page where you can read the official brochure for World Suicide Prevention Day 2019 and will be able to download the brochure in PDF format. This brochure will be made available in various languages.
Suicide prevention remains a universal challenge. Every year, suicide is among the top 20 leading causes of death globally for people of all ages. It is responsible for over 800,000 deaths, which equates to one suicide every 40 seconds.
Every life lost represents someone’s partner, child, parent, friend or colleague. For each suicide approximately 135 people suffer intense grief or are otherwise affected. This amounts to 108 million people per year who are profoundly impacted by suicidal behaviour. Suicidal behaviour includes suicide, and also encompases suicidal ideation and suicide attempts. For every suicide, 25 people make a suicide attempt and many more have serious thoughts of suicide.
Suicide is the result of a convergence of genetic, psychological, social and cultural and other risk factors, sometimes combined with experiences of trauma and loss. People who take their own lives represent a heterogeneous group, with unique, complex and multifaceted causal influences preceding their final act. Such heterogeneity presents challenges for suicide prevention experts. These challenges can be overcome by adopting a multilevel and cohesive approach to suicide prevention.
Preventing suicide is often possible and you are a key player in its prevention! You can make a difference – as a member of society, as a child, as a parent, as a friend, as a colleague or as a neighbour. There are many things that you can do daily, and also on World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD), to prevent suicidal behaviour. You can raise awareness about the issue, educate yourself and others about the causes of suicide and warning signs for suicide, show compassion and care for those who are in distress in your community, question the stigma associated with suicide, suicidal behaviour and mental health problems and share your own experiences.
It takes work to prevent suicide. The positive benefits of this work are infinite and sustainable and can have a massive impact. The work can affect not only those in distress but also their loved ones, those working in the area and also society as a whole. We must endeavour to develop evidence based suicide prevention activities that reach those who are struggling in every part of the world.
Joining together is critical to preventing suicide. Preventing suicide requires the efforts of many. It takes family, friends, co-workers, community members, educators, religious leaders, healthcare professionals, political officials and governments.
Suicide prevention requires integrative strategies that encompass work at the individual, systems and community level. Research suggests that suicide prevention efforts will be much more effective if they span multiple levels and incorporate multiple interventions. This requires the involvement of interventions that occur in communities and involve social and policy reforms, as well as interventions that are delivered directly to individuals. To reach our common goal in preventing suicidal behaviour we as the public, we as organisations, we as legislators and we as members of society must work collaboratively, in a coordinated fashion, using a multidisciplinary approach.
Everyone can make a contribution in preventing suicide. Suicidal behaviour is universal, knows no boundaries so it affects everyone. The millions of people affected each year by suicidal behaviour have exclusive insight and unique voices. Their experiences are invaluable for informing suicide prevention measures and influencing the provision of supports for suicidal people and those around them. The involvement of people with lived experience of suicide in research, evaluation and intervention should be central to the work of every organisation addressing suicidal behaviour.
This is the second year that the WSPD theme is “Working Together to Prevent Suicide.” This theme will be used for WSPD 2020. We have chosen this theme as it highlights the most essential ingredient for effective global suicide prevention- collaboration. We all have a role to play and together we can collectively address the challenges presented by suicidal behaviour in society today. On September 10th, join with us and many others across the world who are playing their part in the prevention of suicide. Be sure to involve or invite other local organisations and collaborators to organise an event to mark WSPD 2019.
“Every day, we lose many lives to suicide, and many
more are profoundly impacted by their deaths. We
acknowledge all who experience the challenges of
suicidal ideation, and those who have lost loved
ones through suicide.”
Click here to download and view the full brochure.
Cycle Around the Globe
Join us in Cycling Around the Globe to raise awareness of the risks of suicide and to fund suicide prevention activities.We know that a person dies every 40 seconds by suicide and up to 25 times as many again make a suicide attempt. There are also many more people who have been bereaved by suicide or have been close to someone who has made an attempt. This World Suicide Prevention Day event is about our global community: to encourage us to engage with each other and to join together to spread awareness of suicide prevention.
Registration is open. Click here to sign up for WSPD updates.
Take a Minute
Click here to download the World Suicide Prevention Day document that discusses how taking a minute to reach out to someone could change the course of another’s life.
Banners
The IASP is preparing World Suicide Prevention Day banners in various languages so that bloggers and writers can help increase suicide prevention awareness locally and worldwide by writing about suicide and suicide prevention in their native languages. Individuals, organizations and companies can use the banners on their Web sites to promote World Suicide Prevention Day. Teachers can also use these materials to increase awareness that suicide can be prevented. In addition, we offer these banners freely to organizations and groups that are holding events on the day.
Click here to download banners in PDF and PNG formats.
Light a Candle
The IASP is preparing “World Suicide Prevention Day Light a Candle Near a Window at 8 PM” e-cards or postcards in various languages so supporters can send these reminders to friends, colleagues and loved ones. Also, these e-cards or postcards can be used by bloggers, writers and others so that they can share information about suicide, suicide prevention and World Suicide Prevention Day. Click here to download e-cards to send to loved ones.
WSPD Activities
Click here to go to the WSPD Suggested Activities page.
Click here to submit World Suicide Prevention Day activities.
Click here to view World Suicide Prevention Day activities.
WSPD Facts & Figures
Click here to download the PowerPoint presentation.
Click here to download the PowerPoint presentation as a PDF file.
Click here to download the PDF Version.
Click here to take the two minute Facts on Suicide Quiz published by the QPR Institute
WSPD Resources
Click here to download WSPD materials.
WSPD Web Directory
Click here to find WSPD and other suicide prevention resources.