Welcome to the official World Suicide Prevention Day 2019 website created by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP). We invite you to browse our site to find WSPD banners, the World Suicide Prevention Day brochure in various languages, Light a Candle postcards, #WSPD facts and figures and resources. You can also learn about IASP’s Cycle Around the Globe event that is increasing in popularity every year. Read about the wide range of activities being carried on throughout the world.

Watch the message from IASP President Prof Murad Khan.

In Conversation with…

For World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) and World Mental Health Day (WMHD), this year we have been interviewing some experts in the field of suicide prevention and research to hear about the work they do and its potential for the future.

We are excited to be sharing the “In Conversation with…” series from WSPD through to WMHD across our social media platforms, so please look out for them. #WSPD #WMHD

#WSPD Lundbect Inconversation withThese videos are sponsored by H. Lundbeck A/S. The opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent those of the sponsor.

 

IASP is delighted to announce the support of Twitter again this World Suicide Prevention Day. When you tweet with the hashtags in the languages listed below; Twitter will automatically apply the international yellow and orange suicide prevention ribbon as an emoji to your hashtag. Please share these hashtags as much as possible and help spread awareness of suicide prevention:

Hashtags activating Emoji

Language #Hashtag #Hashtag #Hashtag #Hashtag
English (source) #WorldSuicidePreventionDay #SuicidePrevention #WSPD2019 #WSPD
Portuguese #DiaMundialDaPrevençãoDoSuicídio #PrevençãoDoSuicídio #WSPD2019 #SetembroAmarelo
Spanish #DíaMundialPrevenciónSuicidio #PrevenciónSuicidio #HablemosDeSuicidio #10Sep
Korean #세계자살예방의날 #자살예방 #생명사랑 #생명존중
Japanese #世界自殺予防デー #自殺予防週間 #WSPD2019 #WSPD
Simpl. Chinese #世界预防自杀日 #自杀预防 #WSPD2019 #WSPD
Trad. Chinese #世界預防自殺日 #自殺預防 #WSPD2019 #WSPD
Bahasa Indonesia #HariPencegahanBunuhDiri #CegahBunuhDiri #WSPD2019 #WSPD
Hindi #आत्महत्यारोकथामदिवस #आत्महत्यारोकथाम #आरोदी2019 #आरोदी
Arabic #اليوم_العالمي_لمنع_الانتحار #منع_الانتحار #WSPD2019 #WSPD
French #JournéeMondialePréventionSuicide #PréventionSuicide #JMPS2019 #JMPS
German #Weltsuizidpräventionstag #Suizidprävention #WSPT2019 #WSPT
Turkish #DünyaİntiharıÖnlemeGünü #İntiharıÖnleme #DİÖG2019 #DİÖG
Russian #ВсемирныйДеньПредотвращенияСамоубийств #ПредотвращениеСамоубийств #WSPD2019 #стоп_суицид
Italian #GiornataMondialePrevenzioneSuicidio #PrevenzioneSuicidio #GMPS2019 #GMPS
Dutch #WereldSuïcidePreventiedag #SuïcidePreventie #WSPD2019 #WSPD

World Suicide Prevention Day

Click here to go to the web page where you can read the official brochure for World Suicide Prevention Day 2019 and will be able to download the brochure in PDF format. This brochure will be made available in various languages.

Suicide prevention remains a universal challenge. Every year, suicide is among the top 20 leading causes of death globally for people of all ages. It is responsible for over 800,000 deaths, which equates to one suicide every 40 seconds.

Every life lost represents someone’s partner, child, parent, friend or colleague. For each suicide approximately 135 people suffer intense grief or are otherwise affected. This amounts to 108 million people per year who are profoundly impacted by suicidal behaviour. Suicidal behaviour includes suicide, and also encompases suicidal ideation and suicide attempts. For every suicide, 25 people make a suicide attempt and many more have serious thoughts of suicide.

Cycle Around the Globe

Join us in Cycling Around the Globe to raise awareness of the risks of suicide and to fund suicide prevention activities.We know that a person dies every 40 seconds by suicide and up to 25 times as many again make a suicide attempt. There are also many more people who have been bereaved by suicide or have been close to someone who has made an attempt. This World Suicide Prevention Day event is about our global community: to encourage us to engage with each other and to join together to spread awareness of suicide prevention.

Take a Minute

Click here to download the World Suicide Prevention Day document that discusses how taking a minute to reach out to someone could change the course of another’s life.

Banners

The IASP is preparing World Suicide Prevention Day banners in various languages so that bloggers and writers can help increase suicide prevention awareness locally and worldwide by writing about suicide and suicide prevention in their native languages. Individuals, organizations and companies can use the banners on their Web sites to promote World Suicide Prevention Day. Teachers can also use these materials to increase awareness that suicide can be prevented. In addition, we offer these banners freely to organizations and groups that are holding events on the day.
Click here to download banners in PDF and PNG formats.

Light a Candle

The IASP is preparing “World Suicide Prevention Day Light a Candle Near a Window at 8 PM” e-cards or postcards in various languages so supporters can send these reminders to friends, colleagues and loved ones. Also, these e-cards or postcards can be used by bloggers, writers and others so that they can share information about suicide, suicide prevention and World Suicide Prevention Day. Click here to download e-cards to send to loved ones.

 

WSPD Activities

WSPD Resources

WSPD Web Directory

